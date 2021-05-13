Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 133,000 Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Pulmatrix worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

PULM stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PULM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

