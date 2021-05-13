Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,200 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

