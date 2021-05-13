Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

