HUSD Price Hits $1.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $821.83 million and approximately $487.07 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00088304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.88 or 0.01051093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00069963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00112965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062414 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 821,888,549 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars.

