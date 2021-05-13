Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.05

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.05 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,046,947 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £76.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

