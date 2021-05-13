Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

HDSN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 5,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

