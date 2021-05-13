HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $567.00 to $605.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS traded down $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.75. 3,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,810. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.39 and its 200 day moving average is $431.55. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

