HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $488.31 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

