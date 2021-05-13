HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

