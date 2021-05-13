Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 418,025 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 702,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 642,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

