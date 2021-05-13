Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issues Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%.

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 285,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,171. The company has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

