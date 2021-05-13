Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.01. 66,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,765. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average of $208.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

