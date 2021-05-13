Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $28.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $112.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.78 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HBCP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,944. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $320.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

