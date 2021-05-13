Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEP. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HEP opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

