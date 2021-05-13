Hill Winds Capital LP Lowers Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

