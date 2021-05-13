Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Essex Property Trust makes up about 2.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

NYSE:ESS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.56. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.72 and a 200 day moving average of $257.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.