Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

