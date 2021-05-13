Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post sales of $705.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.60 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

