High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 1,794,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,946,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57.

High Tide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

