HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 149,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,133,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $744.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HEXO by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

