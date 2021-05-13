Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 144,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,683 shares.The stock last traded at $17.71 and had previously closed at $17.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

