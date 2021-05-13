Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

