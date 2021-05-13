Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

HRTX traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

