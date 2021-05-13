Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,790. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

