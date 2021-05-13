Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells $593,192.16 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.