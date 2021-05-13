Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.