Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.90. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 3,550 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

