HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 93,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,165. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

