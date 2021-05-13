Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Hegic has a total market cap of $93.90 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00086191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.71 or 0.01181955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00067563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00113822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.09 or 0.10214654 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

