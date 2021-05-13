HedgeTrade Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $478.15 million and approximately $48,488.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007004 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00041231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002281 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00063478 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

