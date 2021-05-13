Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $60.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of HCAT opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

