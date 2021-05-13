Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.66% from the company’s current price.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.81.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.