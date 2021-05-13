Head to Head Survey: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.39 -$23.95 million $0.05 61.80 Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.48 $512.18 million $0.64 19.02

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Toray Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PHX Minerals and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $2.82, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PHX Minerals pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Toray Industries pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Toray Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

