Head to Head Comparison: MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MusclePharm and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -4.64% N/A -25.00% Immunome N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and Immunome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $79.67 million 0.48 -$18.93 million N/A N/A Immunome N/A N/A -$10.44 million N/A N/A

Immunome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MusclePharm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MusclePharm and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immunome has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Immunome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunome is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Summary

Immunome beats MusclePharm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

