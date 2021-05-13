HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $392.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 76,049 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

