HC Wainwright Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $55.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.