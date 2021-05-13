HC Wainwright Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $251.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $153.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 202.4% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 231.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

