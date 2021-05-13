HC Wainwright Cuts ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $11.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDXC. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $470.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.