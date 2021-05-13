Hashgard Trading Down 7.6% This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $124,710.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

