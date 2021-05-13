Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.31 million-$116.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

