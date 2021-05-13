Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Harsco worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

