Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of HROW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 5,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
