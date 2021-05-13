Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HROW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 5,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

