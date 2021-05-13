Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 168,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,442,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

