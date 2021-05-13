Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,330 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,330 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,750,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after buying an additional 596,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,737.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 179,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958,839. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

