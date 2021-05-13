Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,811,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

