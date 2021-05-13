Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

