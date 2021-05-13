Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,752,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.41. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

