Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,900 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $139,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,033 shares of company stock worth $32,516,100 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

ADPT stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

