Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSX. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

GSX stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.10 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

