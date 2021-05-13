Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $60,579,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.